Grampians Health resumes all Elective surgery after COVID-19 impacted staff

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Ballarat Base Hospital

Elective surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital has returned to full capacity, after lower urgency surgeries was paused because of high COVID-19 case numbers in the community, and their impact on Grampians Health staff availability.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

