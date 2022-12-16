Elective surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital has returned to full capacity, after lower urgency surgeries was paused because of high COVID-19 case numbers in the community, and their impact on Grampians Health staff availability.
Ben Kelly, Chief Operating Officer Hospitals at Grampians health said only category one and high urgency category two surgeries were performed between December 9-15, until until the pressure on the health services eased.
"We realise how important surgeries are and as part of our continuous review of the situation," Mr Kelly said.
"We have increased access to elective surgeries as soon as we could.
"We thank the community for their ongoing support and kindness towards our hardworking staff."
Grampians Health said it will continue to monitor capacity each day and adjust plans as necessary.
Ballarat recorded 626 new cases of COVID-19 to Thursday, December 15, just a two per cent increase on the 613 cases recorded in the week prior.
There are 552 active infections across the city, up from 545 the week before.
