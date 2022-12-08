Elective surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital will be temporarily limited to help ease pressure on the health service.
From 11.59pm on December 8, the only elective surgery that will go ahead at Grampians Health Ballarat will be category one and high urgency category two surgeries.
All lower urgency category two, and category three surgeries, will be delayed until the pressure on the health services eases.
High COVID case numbers in the community, and their impact on Grampians Health staff availability, has led to management deciding to suspend some surgeries.
"We know how important access to the surgery is, and we will continue to review surgeries in a way that considers the needs of our workforce and current system demand," said Grampians Health chief operating officer hospitals Ben Kelly.
Grampians Health will collaborate with St John of God Hospital and other providers regarding elective surgery, and people scheduled for surgery would be contacted if their surgery was impacted.
In the seven days to Friday December 2, Ballarat recorded 539 new COVID infections and the week previous saw 434 cases reported to health authorities.
The elective surgery restriction also applies across Grampians Health's Horsham and Stawell campuses.
"Each of us has a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID and easing pressure on the health system by staying up to date with vaccinations, wearing a mask in public, and isolating if we have symptoms," Mr Kelly said.
According to a recent Victorian Agency for Health Information's quarterly report on hospital performance, Ballarat Base Hospital had 1742 on its elective surgery waiting list on September 30 compared to 1260 at the same time last year.
