Palm trees return to Sturt Street

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
December 9 2022 - 12:00pm
Palms were a popular feature in the early Sturt Street gardens and four new Mexican fan palms help bring back the old look. Picture by Adam Trafford

IN A NOD to 1920s Ballarat, Mexican fan palms now stand tall, without the need for support, near the Sturt Street Gardens as part of the cityscape.

