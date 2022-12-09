IN A NOD to 1920s Ballarat, Mexican fan palms now stand tall, without the need for support, near the Sturt Street Gardens as part of the cityscape.
City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson has confirmed the four new palms were specially grown to be re-planted and were sourced from a specialised advanced tree nursery, which has a site in Echuca.
The trees arrive four years after the notorious Civic Hall palms were transplanted to Ballarat, with one falling into a construction zone and slowly dying.
Ms Robertson said the Mexican fan palms, or Washingtonia robusta, were "bottom-heavy with a flat base for stability" and did not need the extra support of the Civic Hall variety, Canary Island date palms.
The four-metre high new palms, at Camp and Albert streets, are part of the $3.7 million Sturt Street Shared Path project, which includes more than $1.85 million from City of Ballarat for tree planting and asphalting.
