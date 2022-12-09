The Courier
Community

Ballarat women talk to stamp out gender-based violence

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Tiny Pride's Ange Elson, BRMC's Joy Juma, Ballarat East Neighbourhood House's Sarah Greenwood-Smith, Women's Health Grampians' Kate Diamond-Keith and Ballarat East Neighbourhood House's Gundeep Gundeep.

Continuing conversations in Ballarat about gender-based violence is one way to stamp it out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.