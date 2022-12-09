Continuing conversations in Ballarat about gender-based violence is one way to stamp it out.
As part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign dedicated to ending gender-based violence, a lunch and presentation was held in Ballarat on Thursday.
Three inspiring Ballarat women, shared stories and spoke about the campaign's theme, 'Respect Women: Call it Out', at the Barkly Square event.
Women's Health Grampians senior regional consultant and diversity lead Kate Diamond-Keith, who spoke at the event, is passionate about working with organisations and communities to improve the health and wellbeing of women in the region.
She said it was common for people to ask how gender equality was achieved, given inequality was the cause of violence against women.
"A lot of people ask the question of how do we keep progressing it, how do we keep the momentum going. I think it's about keeping really conscious about this," Ms Diamond-Keith said.
"It's keeping those conversations happening all of the time, particularly in organisations and workplaces. That's where we see we can really make change in organisations - in those kind of structures in organisations where we can start and do training.
"Staff can review policies and procedures, talk about it in staff meetings and adjust the way they interact with their clients and in the community they work and really make a difference."
The Ballarat East Neighbourhood House, in partnership with Women's Health Grampians and A Pot of Courage Cafe, presented Thursday's event.
Other speakers included Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council chairperson Joy Juma and Tiny Pride chief executive officer Ange Elson.
BENH manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith said it was important organisations worked together to prevent gender-based violence. "It's really exciting to be collaborating with some fantastic organisations in Ballarat to amplify the voices of these amazing women and bring all these people together," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
The 16 Days of Activism campaign ends on International Human Rights Day on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.