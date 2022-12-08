Car on roof after crash in Scarsdale

Three people are believed to be assessed by paramedics, after a collision between a car and school bus and on the Glenelg Highway in Scarsdale.
The accident was first reported at 4.15pm on Thursday at the notorious intersection of Pitfield-Scarsdale Road.
Onlookers said the car landed on its roof against a post, while students from the bus were sitting on the side of the road.
A second bus has since arrived.
CFA units were called in from Smythesdale, Cape Clear and Ballarat to assist in the clean-up.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area - which already had a 60km/h speeed limit - and is at a stop on the Pitfield-Scarsdale Road.
Drivers are also asked to be wary of any road blocks and detours in the Linton area.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
