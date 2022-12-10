This artist is hoping his creation can break down barriers to reading.
Pierre Lloga is a Ballarat comic book creator who is in the middle of a solo exhibition at The Old Butchers Shop Gallery.
The display features work from Mr Lloga's second comic Mabel and Francine.
"I was thinking about resistant readers and people who come to books, but have their own struggles," he said.
He said he chose not to include text in his comic so anyone could pick up the book and "lose themselves in the pictures".
"I work with a lot of people and students who are neurodivergent, who come to things differently," Mr Lloga said.
"The experiment was trying to create something that would not have a barrier for entry."
This style is something Mr Lloga has been dabbling in for a number of years, since he studied and became an art teacher.
Despite the experience, he had not put together a solo exhibition for over ten years.
Mr Lloga said he was the most nervous he had been about presenting his art.
"I had spent so much time with all of this, I wasn't sure how or if people would like it," he said.
The comic and the artwork are a labour of love from COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I had a lot of time to think and I was thinking outwards," Mr Lloga said.
After spending a lot of time inside the house with his cats, he used the creative process to escape into a different world.
This is his second comic and Mr Lloga said he "tried to pour everything into the drawings .. any kind of building details [he] could think of".
All of the comic pages start as hand drawings.
Mr Lloga will take a blue pencil to sketch out the basic outlines, shape and depth before adding the black pen and brush outlines.
"I spent a lot of time getting into the nitty gritty of that," he said.
Then the works are digitalised and colour is added.
There are two more weekends to catch the exhibition, December 10 and 11 as well as December 17 and 18.
The gallery is open from 1pm to 5pm, 112 Seymour Street Soldiers Hill.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
