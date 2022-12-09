Forgotten Delacombe paddock to become high-end industrial estate

The Courier
Delacombe paddock sells for $22m

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 12:30pm
A Delacombe paddock of waist-high grass has been sold for $22 million and will become a "first class" industrial park.

