Forgotten Delacombe paddock to become high-end industrial estate

A Delacombe paddock of waist-high grass has been sold for $22 million and will become a "first class" industrial park.
Sector Property Group has picked up the 11.2 hectares which adjoins - among others - Xtreme Bounce in Heinz Road and the So Soft Marshmallows factory in Wiltshire Lane.
The developer said the parcel was likely to be subdivided in a similar way to an earlier project in Miller Street Epping.
SPG said it believed the Delacombe park would suit small business owners looking for a warehouse or a 'place to call home' for their work.
Sector development manager Thomas Patterson said Ballarat was attractive for developers because it was an established city with a growing residential catchment and expanding workforce.
The large parcel was the suburb's last piece of undeveloped land zoned 'Industrial one'.
"The site is close to key arterials and close to retail - as well as services such as Reece Plumbing, Bunnings, and the centre of Ballarat," Mr Patterson said.
"There are also major infrastructure projects scheduled for completion within the next 5-10 years, such as the Western Highway upgrade, the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment - and the Ballarat Link Project which will connect the Western, Glenelg and Midland Highways."
The Delacombe purchase is the first in regional Victoria for the 20-year-old company, which has mainly worked in the small industrial, storage and high-tech fields.
Sector bought the site off-market with Nathan Edgar from Knight Frank negotiating the deal.
"The purchase of Heinz Road shows strong demand and growth in regional Victoria," Mr Edgar said.
"The appetite for Industrial land has never been stronger and the lack of availability is continuing to restrict the market."
Maps of the land also indicate it is the source of the Bonshaw Creek although local workers said the land was not known to flood.
It's been a big year for Sector Property Group which has launched seven new projects worth more than $500 million.
The group said the industrial property market was flourishing - in part because of its affordability and returns for investors.
"With the booming growth of onshoring and continuing increase in e-commerce purchases, Australia's industrial sector is hitting new heights with soaring demand for warehouse space," Mr Patterson said.
"Australia has the lowest industrial and logistics vacancy rate in the world.
"The hardest part is to secure large parcels of land in prime locations to meet the demand.
"The site at Delacombe ticks the boxes and we are very excited to be part of the expansion of the area."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
