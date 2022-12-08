The Courier
Health

St John of God Ballarat Hospital redevelopment: foundations laid in major step

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A glimpse at the latest construction works underway at St John of God Ballarat Hospital. Picture by Adam Trafford

FOUNDATIONS are in for St John of God Ballarat Hospital's major redevelopment with works progressing on schedule, despite heavy rainfall the past spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.