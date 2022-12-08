FOUNDATIONS are in for St John of God Ballarat Hospital's major redevelopment with works progressing on schedule, despite heavy rainfall the past spring.
St John of God Ballarat redevelopment director Emma Challands said the latest milestone was an exciting moment.
"When you see the [slab] pour happening, you know the project is really getting underway. It's going to be an exciting next 12-15 months," Ms Challands said.
The hospital's $56 million expansion plans were given the green light from the St John of God Healthcare board in June and started in early in July.
This comes at the same time as a $541.6 million overhaul steps up at Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital next door.
St John of God Ballarat's new pathology space inside the hospital has already been complete with Australian Clinical Labs moving in to the rooms in early September.
This has allowed works to start on the Central Sterile Supply Department, which is set to be finished by February.
Works have forced the closure of the Drummond Street entrance until the project's expected completion by mid-2024. The hospital's main entrance has shifted to be off Mair Street with a second entrance point on the hospital's Webster Street side.
The redevelopment project also features a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward, four more operating theatres, an expanded recovery room and upgraded hybrid catheterisation laboratory.
St John of God Ballarat chief executive Alex Demidov was pleased with the progress amid what has been "challenging times".
"...It is pleasing to be able to enact our strategy to expand service provision to the local community," Mr Demidov said. "Hospital services are needed now more than ever and the expansion of the hospital will ensure that St John of God Ballarat Hospital will continue to play its part in caring for the community."
The redevelopment is scheduled to be finished by mid-2024.
