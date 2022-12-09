The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Olympian and Paralympian Melissa Tapper on perspective

December 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympian, Paralympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Melissa Tapper prepares to serve up a demonstration for Ballarat Sportsmen's Club this week. Picture by Melanie Whelan

THE SPEED, the precision, the agility and the elite skill of watching Melissa Tapper up close definitely gave home-showdown warriors plenty to ruminate on before the next time they seek a contest in their garage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.