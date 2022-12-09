THE SPEED, the precision, the agility and the elite skill of watching Melissa Tapper up close definitely gave home-showdown warriors plenty to ruminate on before the next time they seek a contest in their garage.
This was a unique move for Ballarat Sportsmen's Club, having a live sporting demonstration in the middle of dinner tables.
Tapper's husband Simon Gerada, a fellow Olympian and national table tennis high performance coach, lined up across the net in what Tapper quipped was to make her look good. (Just do not ask who usually wins. Tapper laughs and says they actually do not play a lot of the game in their spare time).
The demonstration is a taste of what an elite athlete can do. We get this every time we host an AFL game, the AusCycling Road National Championships, national men's or women's basketball league action or international soccer friendlies.
Even, like last summer, when Olympic rowers and Head of the Lake champions Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry teamed up to take on the city's best schoolgirl coxed fours on the water.
Tapper is from Hamilton in the state's western district.
Table tennis was a sport Tapper picked up in primary school and, in realising this was her passion, became focused on reaching the Olympics.
Tapper, who lives with nerve damage in her arm from an injury at birth, was on her path to the Olympics when, about 20 years old, she tried para-competition.
In 2012, Tapper became a Paralympian at the London Games. By Rio four years later, Tapper became the first Australian to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics.
For Tapper, there is no major difference between the two competition because she, like other athletes at the Games, were striving for their best.
"It depends on how you look at it but really, regardless of whether its para or able-bodied competition, I take the same approach," Tapper told The Courier.
About 4.4 million people are living with a disability worldwide. In terms of para-sport, the fields and depths of talent are growing.
Tapper, who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, says inclusion in the same multi-sport platform is what these Games do best. Athletes, para and able-bodied, eat together and stay in the village.
We will get to experience this balance in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, hosting a track and field program that includes para events, at Eureka Stadium.
We get to see such high-level equity in the RoadNats with para-cyclists earning the right almost four years ago to take on the same Mount Buninyong climb as able-bodied contenders in the fight for national medals.
Table tennis itself has grown in prominence, particularly with athletes entering major arenas in a sound and light spectacle akin to professional wrestling.
It is about seeing and realising what is possible and Tapper can hardly wait to see the Games in action and what these might offer across regional Victoria.
