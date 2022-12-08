Caravan mishap blocks Western Freeway

The Western Freeway is a standstill after a caravan has landed on its side, blocking the Ballarat-bound lanes at Hopetoun Park.
Moorabool police said the accident happened just after 6am Friday.
The Department of Transport said it was understood the car and caravan jack-knifed.
West-bound drivers should avoid the area by using High Street Melton, the Old Western Highway (Anthony's Cutting) and getting back onto the freeway via Bacchus Marsh.
They can also try heading through Melton South, Exford and Parwan - which again will take them through Bacchus Marsh.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed paramedics were not required at the accident site.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.