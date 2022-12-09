Almighty milestone for Mounties' Aaron Burfurd

Mt Clear Cricket Club's Aaron Burfurd is ready to represent the Mounties for the 250th time in Saturday's Ballarat Cricket Association action.
The club legend will bring up his milestone for Mt Clear Third XI against Ballarat-Redan.
It has been an almighty journey for Burfurd, who first lined up for the Mounties almost 25 years ago.
"I'm feeling really good ahead of Saturday. I'm looking forward to it all," Burfurd said.
"I'm 38 years old now so that is certainly quite a bit of cricket. It is probably 20 to 25 years worth of weekends spent playing cricket.
"Back when I first started playing it was mostly two-day cricket so you couldn't rack up the games as quickly as today which puts it into perspective."
Burfurd's presence at the club is more than just on the field, occupying the roles of secretary and treasurer as well.
"I absolutely love the club. I've been involved in committee roles for over 10 years now, I just like to make a contribution to the club," Burfurd said.
"It is a great club and I've got my kids coming through here as well.
"Hopefully I'm still in good enough shape to one day play alongside the young fella."
When asked for a highlight over his career, team success was the first thing that came to the always-humble Burfurd's mind.
"You play cricket for team success so captaining the side to a premiership and playing in another one last season are always the things that you cherish," Burfurd said.
"25 years of cricket for only two premierships shows you just how hard they are to win."
Burfurd himself was once a junior player coming up the ranks with the Mounties, with the 38-year-old taking pride in lining up alongside talented players he's seen following his journey.
"We probably treat our Thirds XI as a bit of a pathway for our juniors so there has been a lot of young players that I have enjoyed playing alongside over the years. Hopefully I have taught them a thing or two as well," Burfurd said.
"We've got a lot of juniors here at the club and it is always somewhere I'm happy to take my kids.
"I think clubs in general are great in people's lives and can help make a real difference."
Mt Clear Third XI hosts Ballarat-Redan at Alfredton at 1pm on Saturday.
