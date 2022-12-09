The Courier
Almighty milestone for Mounties' Aaron Burfurd

Edward Holland
December 9 2022
Aaron Burfurd will play his 250th game for Mt Clear Cricket Club on Saturday. Picture by Craig Holloway

Mt Clear Cricket Club's Aaron Burfurd is ready to represent the Mounties for the 250th time in Saturday's Ballarat Cricket Association action.

