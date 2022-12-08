Check out the final two sheds | Commercial property

The Courier

Units 3 and 4, 11 Selkirk Drive, Wendouree | Check out the final two sheds

Updated December 9 2022 - 10:30am, first published 8:00am
  • Units 3 and 4, 11 Selkirk Drive, Wendouree
  • 198 square metres
  • From $530,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778, Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725, or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present for sale units 3 and 4 at 11 Selkirk Drive in Wendouree.

