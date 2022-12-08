Check out the final two sheds | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present for sale units 3 and 4 at 11 Selkirk Drive in Wendouree.
The premium warehouses located in the Selkirk Estate will be of a quality dado construction and include internal offices with the use of mezzanine storage above.
Both warehouses will also include disabled toilets and provide the opportunity to occupy your very own warehouse in this tightly-held industrial pocket of Wendouree.
They are due to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2023.
Both warehouses will occupy an area of approximately 198 square metres, while the high clearance roller door gives access of approximately 4.3 metres.
Classed Industrial 1 zoning (I1Z), unit 4 will have an enclosed yard area of approximately 130 square metres.
Shed 3 is for sale for $530,000 plus GST.
Shed 4 is for sale for $550,000 plus GST.
This is an opportunity not to be missed. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
