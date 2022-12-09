Zero tolerance: Plea for patience after nurse assaulted in Ballarat Base ED

Aggressive and violent patients in Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department have been put on notice after a nurse was assaulted on Tuesday night.
Emergency department staff have experienced increasing levels of aggression over the past few weeks as waiting times blow out amid increased demand and staff shortages.
"No one goes to work to be assaulted, to be harmed, and I have said to staff many times I would rather they not provide care to someone than place themselves at risk," said Grampians Health chief operating officer of hospitals Ben Kelly.
"That doesn't sit well with clinicians. They are taught from the day they enter training that they put the patient first but for them to be treated poorly or to be harmed in any way is completely unacceptable and I think the vast majority of the community feel the same way."
Mr Kelly said the assault was distressing not only for the nurse but for the whole department in an already difficult environment.
"We can't have our staff being placed in harm's way," Mr Kelly said. "If one staff member is not available to provide care that's a significant number of patients who can't receive care from that clinician."
Mr Kelly acknowledged the frustration levels among those facing long waits for treatment as increasing demand and COVID-related staff shortages hit the hospital but asked for the community to be patient as staff work through another wave of COVID.
"We have seen a lift in aggression in the emergency department in Ballarat in the last week or so which is really disconcerting and disappointing to staff doing their level best to provide the best care they can," he said.
"I understand people can be frustrated when the waiting time is longer ... but we can not and will not accept aggression toward our staff."
The nurse assaulted was able to return to duty and complete her shift. The hospital could not confirm if the incident was reported to police but encourages and supports staff to report such incidents to police.
Those who require immediate attention will receive that attention and people understand that this means those who don't need to be seen immediately will wait longer than we would otherwise like.- Ben Kelly
During December the hospital has had an average of 42 staff furloughed each day because they have COVID or are quarantining, about four times the rate of staff absence seen throughout September and October.
Ballarat recorded 613 new COVID cases in the seven days to Friday December 9 compared to 539 for the week ending December 2, and 434 the previous week.
Despite the continued rise of cases, the rate of increase has dropped to 13 per cent over the past week compared to rates of more than 20 per cent and 30 per cent over previous weeks, indicating the current COVID wave could be slowing.
The current COVID wave and staff furloughs have increased pressure across the hospital including the emergency department, which has triggered a decision to suspend all non-urgent category two and category three elective surgeries.
Category one and urgent category two elective surgeries will still be completed, with the restriction reviewed daily.
"The waits in the emergency department has really increased over the last few weeks and this is one of our escalation points to reduce elective surgery which is activated during periods of peak demand to allow us to manage our staff resources a little more judiciously," Mr Kelly said.
"This is not a new event, so to speak, it's a repeat of what we have seen previously given the surge of COVID within our community at the moment."
Mr Kelly admitted waiting times in the emergency department were longer than the hospital, and the community, were comfortable with.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We will continue to prioritise those who are most unwell. Those who require immediate attention will receive that attention and people understand that this means those who don't need to be seen immediately will wait longer than we would otherwise like," he said.
He said the hospital was struggling to meet both its own expectations, and the health system recommendations, around waiting times.
"Those who are sickest will continue to be seen first which is the right thing to do and obviously we (ask) our community to consider their choices around how they receive urgent health care," Mr Kelly said.
The UFS Priority Primary Care Centre in Windermere Street, established to treat lower category patients, has increased its hours from 10am to 10pm seven days a week to help take some pressure off the hospital ED. In its first four weeks it treated almost 100 patients.
"We will continue to provide best care we can and we really acknowledge the staff who continue to do a phenomenal job and provide the best care they can in what are extenuating circumstances," Mr Kelly said.
