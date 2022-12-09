Artist Tahlia Stanton's childhood memories of visits to Ballarat Wildlife Park have inspired a bright and generous donation to help fund the conservation of Tasmanian Devils.
Ms Stanton has donated three artworks to the wildlife park to auction as part of their fundraising for Tasmanian Devil Day on Saturday.
The striking artworks featuring a koala, a bird and a tiger took weeks to complete and the koala even features 24 carat gold woven into the image.
"I have so many amazing memories at Ballarat Wildlife Park and I absolutely adore animals and their beauty and how they live their lives," Ms Stanton said.
"I've been going to Ballarat Wildlife Park since I was little, for as long as I can remember."
When she heard the park was planning a Tasmanian Devil Day she offered to donate the works to help raise awareness and fundraise for their plight.
Parts of the artworks are detailed before tailing off in to the more abstract with mixed media also used, oil paints and more.
"Conservation is a massive part of my voice as an artist, and through my little company we have planted over 15,000 trees with One Tree Planted. I love to fund what I can and it's a really beautiful thing to do."
Tasmanian Devil Day, being held on Saturday December 10 at Ballarat Wildlife Park, will feature an auction, raffles, activities and extra feeding and information sessions to highlight the importance of the conservation of the species, which is Australia's largest carnivorous marsupial.
Ballarat Wildlife Park mammal curator Julia Leonard said Ms Stanton's generous artwork donation would help raise awareness and funds for the future survival of the species. "We were blown away by her donation of three artworks. We were amazed to get one let alone three is just incredible."
The park's devil trio Neville, Vader and Davina will be the stars of the day. Over the past 30 years Tasmanian devil numbers in the wild have fallen dramatically because of the highly contagious devil facial tumour disease and they are now considered endangered.
"We are starting Tasmanian Devil Day because we are part of the breeding program so we can donate money not only toward breeding but also to contribute to a vaccination they are working on for the devil facial tumour," Ms Leonard said.
The online auction including Ms Stanton's artworks, a Melbourne Hyatt Centric accommodation and dining package, private Tasmanian devil feed and a set of Hasco Foundry bronze devil paws runs until December 17 on the Ballarat Wildlife Park website.
