Chic home with plenty of options | Feature property

This exquisite residence could be used as offices or practitioners' rooms to operate a business from home, or perhaps a private rental in a fantastic location.
The architecturally designed residence has been stunningly transformed from its previous life as a church hall and dance/health studio.
Superb craftsmanship has created a magnificent open plan living area, and a unique dining and casual entertaining space that will take your breath away.
The sensational master bedroom is accompanied by a contemporary ensuite, with a polished concrete bath, heated floor and plenty of space. The second bedroom also includes an ensuite.
There is a mezzanine for sleeping (or additional living), with a gym and sauna. Downstairs has a powder room with stone features and a laundry with a polish concrete trough.
At the front of the property is an independent, multipurpose two-bedroom unit with an open plan kitchen/living that would be perfect as a home office operation or Airbnb accommodation.
The private landscaped yard provides a relaxed outdoor entertaining space.
A unique property that offers discerning buyers several options, opportunities like this don't happen very often. Call the agency today to arrange your own inspection.
