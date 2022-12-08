The Courier

820 Armstrong Street North, Soldiers Hill | Chic home with plenty of options

By Feature Property
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:58am
Chic home with plenty of options | Feature property
  • 820 Armstrong Street North, Soldiers Hill
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 4
  • $1.9 million
  • Agency: PRD Ballarat
  • Agent: Michael Edgar on 0407 332 040
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exquisite residence could be used as offices or practitioners' rooms to operate a business from home, or perhaps a private rental in a fantastic location.

