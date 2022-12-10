Any thoughts that Victoria was headed for an upset loss have been put to bed in the most brutal style, handing BMS a belting in a one-side match-up in Round 10.
BMS had been one of the form sides heading into the first game of the second half of the season, culminating in a huge victory over Ballarat last weekend.
But other than a narrow 17-15 win to the team skippered by Ryan Bedggood over the one skippered by Noel Verlinden, it was all one way traffic for the visitors.
Haig Varcoe continued his impressive season to date with a dominant 26-15 win over Phillip Clamp. He led his team of Donna Leeson, Stephen Britt and Craig Ford in style.
On the nearby rinks, Varcoe's leadership was rubbing off with Brenton Coad a dominant winner of David Berry's squad 29-12 while Shaun Clark completed the near perfect result with a 27-15 win over Michael Storey.
While Victoria look the goods out on top, its nearest rival in Mount Xavier kept its great season going, also picking up 16 points against Creswick.
It was a rough day for the visitors, with Creswick changing up their teams from those named on the day.
The unsettled nature of the squad was reflected with the team skippered by Travis Hedger no match for the squad skippered by Ray Bellingham, losing 14-21 and Michael Booth also going down in a high-scoring contest against Paul Forrest 16-32.
The one joy for Creswick came with a 20-14 win to Gerry Flapper over Chris McDonald.
Buninyong celebrated a richly deserved first victory of the season, holding off Learmonth by just one shot in the thriller of the round.
A four-shot win to Keith Chapman and a three-shot win to Peter Aldred cancelled out the six-shot victory to Learmonth's Ross Powell over Graeme Simpson. It all came down to the final match-up. Graeme Nicholson held on for a draw against David Kelly, giving Buninyong a long sort-after win.
Ballarat rebounded in the best possible way picking up all 18 points on the road against a disappointing Linton.
After giving up all 18 last round and in doing so, its place in the top four, there was no mistake this time around with all four rinks recording hard-fought, but in the end comfortable wins on what looked a tricky road trip.
Tony Wood, Luke Whitehead and Gregory Brown all by won their rinks by seven shots while Taylor Stewart also picked up a five-shot win, securing the 84-58 result.
Sebastopol extracted some grand final revenge against Webbcona with a strong 17-shot win set up by big victories squads skippered by Paul Lovell (28-13) and Ian Warner (29-17).
It wasn't a total bust for Webbcona however, with both Ben McArthur (20-16) and Greg Blackburn (24-18) recording solid wins, but not enough to get their side back into the contest.
The result, is one one of Sebastopol's best this season and finally gets them on the positive with a 4-3-3 record. The 17 shot victory will also do wonders for the club's poor shot differential which will need to improve in the second half of the year.
