A man has been rescued by firefighters after being locked inside Ballarat's Myer store.
The incident was first reported via a call to triple zero just after 6pm Thursday.
Fire Rescue Victoria said personnel from the Ballarat City station 67 worked quickly to get the man out.
Myer General Manager of Corporate Affairs and Communications Martin Barr said he was a contractor and did not hear a series of announcements about the store shutting at 5.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're aware that a contractor was in the store after close," he said.
"He was assisted out of the store by Myer team members following alarms activating and being advised by emergency services."
Firefighters described the situation as "like something out of a movie".
Plenty of films have been based on the premise of being locked in a store or museum at night - including the 1991 John Hughes flick Career Opportunities.
While the store closed at 5.30pm on Thursday, Mr Barr said it would remain open until 8pm on Friday and until 7pm on Monday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.