'Scared to leave the house': Man threatens to kill woman with hammer

The court has heard how a woman assaulted in her own home was left riddled with anxiety and fear after the attack.
Ashley Lewis, 45, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Friday and pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and making a threat to kill.
The charges relate to multiple incidents to have occurred in Ballan between July 2015 to Oct 2018.
The first incident, which occurred on July 1, 2015, saw Lewis get into an argument with the woman at dinner.
The court was told Lewis pushed her in the chest during the argument, backwards into a glass door, shattering it.
Although the victim was covered in broken glass, she did not sustain any serious injuries.
Another incident, in October 2018 saw Lewis get into an argument with the women in the driveway of a Ballan property.
Lewis was said to have went to the shed during the argument and pulled out a hammer from his tool box.
Lewis then followed the victim inside, and after continued arguing, raised the hammer in a striking motion towards the victim, yelling, "I will hit you in the head and I will f****** kill you".
The victim, fearing for her life, dialed triple-zero but only told the operator "help" before hanging up.
The victim's teenage daughter instead called the police to the Ballan address.
Police later arrived at the property for a welfare check, with Lewis saying to the victim, "You called the police. Get rid of them or I will kill you".
Both incidents were reported to the police in 2019.
Judge Sarah Dawes read a victim impact statement aloud to the court, which told of the lasting emotional damage Lewis' behaviour had inflicted.
"I am still impacted by this on a daily basis, I continue to experience nightmares and flashbacks, I jump at shadows and noises and I have panic attacks," the statement read.
The statement also told of how the victim has struggled to work in the wake of the offending, and spent money on additional security measures for her home.
Lewis' defence counsel David Rofe tendered letters from Lewis' sister, a psychologist and men's behavioural program coordinator in support of his development following the offending.
Since the offending, Mr Rofe said Lewis had attended a men's behavioural change program, and anger management programs.
Judge Dawes indicated she would convict and fine Lewis, but deferred sentencing to Tuesday, December 13.
