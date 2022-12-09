The Courier
Court

Man arrested at Inverleigh cannabis hydroponics greenhouse gets sentence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 9 2022 - 6:15pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prison sentence for cannabis crop sitter

A Vietnamese man arrested at the site of a significant cannabis hydroponics grow operation in Inverleigh could potentially face deportation after a court appearance on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.