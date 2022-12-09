Prison sentence for cannabis crop sitter

A Vietnamese man arrested at the site of a significant cannabis hydroponics grow operation in Inverleigh could potentially face deportation after a court appearance on Friday.
Hunh Van Le, 38, appeared via video link at the County Court in Ballarat to hear his sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of cultivating a narcotic plant in a commercial quantity.
The court was told on February 28, 2022, police searched a two acre property in Inverleigh they believed was being used for a cannabis growing operation.
The property was surrounded on all sides by a timber fence with a locked metal gate, and had no immediate neighbours.
Upon entering the property police found two shipping containers, one of which had been converted to a liveable space with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. The other was used as a storage facility.
A co-accused who had fled police when they arrived was arrested, and Le was found by police sitting on the floor of the converted shipping container.
A greenhouse was at the centre of the property, which housed a "sophisticated" hydroponics set up.
During the search, police found 1328 cannabis plants growing at various stages, three bags of dried cannabis, and various items used in the growing of cannabis, such as fertiliser and gloves.
In total, police found 579.3kg of cannabis at the property.
The gloves found in the greenhouse were tested, and were traced back to Le.
During an interview with police Le said he had been paid $100 a day to "work with plants" at the site, but that he had not been paid for the work.
He had been caretaker of the site from the beginning of February and was meant to say there until April, with food and board provided.
He told police his job in the operation was to start the motor to power the site's generator, and then operate the pump, which would feed water to the plants growing.
Judge Frank Gucciardo said no evidence had came out suggesting Le's involvement in the operation went beyond what he admitted to the police.
"Your role was slightly more than a crop sitter, one the required you to perform certain tasks for a reward," Judge Gucciardo said.
"Your role was lowly. I accept that you had knowledge that the crop was cannabis.
"Such participation may be low in the hierarchy of responsibility, but it is a role that is indispensable to the prospects and success of the cultivation."
Judge Gucciardo said sentencing for cultivation of a narcotic plant was based on quantity, which was high in Le's case.
However, he said Le's cooperation with police and early plea would afford him a sentencing discount.
The court was also told of Le's personal circumstances. In 2013 he arrived in Australia as a boat refugee and spent time in detention in Darwin and Perth.
Le moved to Melbourne under a protection visa and worked as a general handyman in the suburb of Sunshine.
He told police he was offered to work at the Inverleigh hydroponics site at a cafe in St Albans.
Judge Gucciardo said Le could potentially be deported back to Vietnam as a result of his offending.
Le had served 284 days of presentence detention prior to the hearing.
During his time in custody no attempts were made by family or friends to contact Le, who has no family members in Australia.
Judge Gucciardo gave Le a five year prison sentence with a three-and-a-half year non-parole period.
