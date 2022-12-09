The Courier
Elderly woman treated after Beaufort V/Lline accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 12:55pm
Picture by Adam Trafford.

Paramedics have treated a pedestrian - believed to be in her 70s - after she was involved in a collision with a V/Lline coach in Beaufort's main street.

