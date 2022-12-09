Paramedics have treated a pedestrian - believed to be in her 70s - after she was involved in a collision with a V/Lline coach in Beaufort's main street.
The accident was reported at 11.07am Friday, close to a crossing at the intersection of Neill Street (Western Highway) and Lawrence Street.
Witnesses said the woman was returning to her car after going to a Beaufort supermarket.
Witnesses said the street was not busy at the time, apart from several trucks.
The woman had some bruising but did not go to hospital, according to Beaufort police.
"I think she'll just wake up a bit sore tomorrow," Senior Constable Matt Goonan said.
"She just crossed the road on the green pedestrian light. The bus was turning and supposed to give way to her - but she was in their blind spot.
"The bus was going pretty slow."
He said the driver returned a zero blood alcohol test but would be issued an infringement notice.
The V/Line bus was travelling from Ballarat to Horsham with three passengers on board.
Police said it was likely to run about 20 minutes behind time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
