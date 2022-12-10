A new business centred around amplifying the works of Ballarat artists and craft makers is among the latest suite of shops on offer in a reinvigoration of Sebastopol.
In late April, Mia and Talbot, a plush pink candle store opened up their doors and in late June Australian national supermarket, Coles embarked on setting up shop, which is now the largest grocer in the region.
Adding to this fanfare will be Emporium Flair Co. The quaint shop which was formerly the Sebastopol Post Office has now been transformed into a booming hub for Ballarat and Australian goods.
Emporium Flair Co owner and Delacombe resident, Rebecca Duncan, said she saw Albert Street as the "ideal place" to set up business particularly after the opening of Coles.
"It's really starting to build up with all the shops opening up and it's just got such an attraction now," Ms Duncan said.
"We took over the lease three weeks ago and for artists especially it can be really hard to get that kind of visibility so this is the ideal place for that."
The model behind Emporium Flair Co is based on providing artists and craft makers a platform to showcase their works for a small fee.
Ms Duncan said this process allows stall holders not only the freedom but also the flexibility to conduct their business on their own terms.
For Scarsdale-based My Artisan Studio creative director Melissa Morey, Emporium Flair Co was a "fantastic" opportunity to exhibit her portraits and crafts in a more permanent setting.
"It's so awesome to be able to have my products in a brick and mortar store," Ms Morey said.
"I usually sell my art online and this is the first time I've been able to have my work in a shop like this."
The 2007 Prometheus Art Award shortlist nominee said she hopes a shop such as this would help community members understand and greater appreciate the value of handmade items.
"Emporium Flair Co supports local businesses and I often think people get lost in the commercialisation of things not quite knowing how much time, effort and care has gone into works so I hope this will make them realise what goes into local crafts and appreciate it a little bit more," Ms Morey said.
There are more than 20 independent stallholders stocked in the Albert Street shop including name such as Nikclay Creations and Smythes Creek Soap just to name a few.
However, Ms Duncan said she was not stopping there with plans to expand to include even more artists in the near future.
Emporium Flair Co on 188 Albert Street, Sebastopol will officially open on Saturday from 10am-3pm.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
