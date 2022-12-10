The Courier
Business

Emporium Flair Co opens in Sebastopol

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 11 2022 - 3:30am
Emporium Flair Co owner Rebecca Duncan said Albert Street was the "ideal place" to set up business, especially after the opening of other key retail businesses. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A new business centred around amplifying the works of Ballarat artists and craft makers is among the latest suite of shops on offer in a reinvigoration of Sebastopol.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

