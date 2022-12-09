A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in Sebastopol on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews - including police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at a property on Vale Street, near the intersection of Edwards Street about 12.40pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed one patient was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said crews attended a medical incident, but could not provide any further details.
Detectives could be seen investigating the area behind police tape, however details on what occurred could not be confirmed.
Residents along the street reported a large emergency services presence on social media. The Courier also received a number of calls in relation to the incident.
Police have been contacted for comment.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
