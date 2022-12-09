The gap between the number of women and men drowning is continuing to close according to the latest water safety survey.
According to Life Saving Victoria's annual report drowning deaths were lower than last year's record high.
Life Saving Victoria chief executive Catherine Greaves said 53 lives were still too many people.
"I send my deepest condolences to everyone who has been affected by drowning," she said in the report.
Here in Ballarat numbers are down slightly during the past financial year compared to the year earlier.
There were seven drowning deaths in the region and nine residents from Ballarat and surrounding towns died in other parts of the state.
This is compared to nine deaths and 10 residents last year.
"While males continue to be over-represented in the drowning statistics, we have also seen a steady increase in the number of females drowning," Mr Greaves said
Ballarat males were 1.3 times more likely to drown than females this year.
Whereas last year males were 2.3 times more likely to drown.
Ballarat has some of the smallest numbers in the region, with less major waterways in our area.
Twelve people drowned in Bendigo and 27 in Geelong where dams and beaches were the most common locations respectively.
The largest age group continued to be between 45 to 64 years old, incidents would often occur near dams and lakes.
Ms Greaves said these numbers would help guide LSV and other organisations to where the resources are needed.
The report identified urgent work was needed to reduce incidents in children under four and people aged 65-plus.
Urgent work is needed to reduce coastal and inland waterway drownings whereas the aquatic industry was on track.
"While anyone can drown, no one should," Ms Greaves said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
