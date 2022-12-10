The Courier
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Potholes and Our Ballarat magazine

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 10 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Luke Hemer.

Road Maintenance Management Plan and a new Tracker... great...but there there are council contracted garbage trucks driving around our roads every week?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.