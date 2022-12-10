Road Maintenance Management Plan and a new Tracker... great...but there there are council contracted garbage trucks driving around our roads every week?
Why aren't they contracted to report road maintenance issues as they drive around?
Often you see City of Ballarat vehicles driving down streets that have issues, potholes, rubbish on the side of the road, illegal signage, etc ... a week later the same issues are still there.
Why aren't they reporting the issues the ratepayers have to put up with?
Chris Ridsdale (on web words).
I received the Our Ballarat magazine in my mail yesterday and was really disappointed at our council's treatment of Australia Day.
From what I can tell, the main event is now the January 26 Survival Day Dawn Ceremony.
There is no mention of Australia Day - just a January 26 picnic.
I'm all for recognising the wrongs of the past and I think the dawn ceremony is justified and relevant to those who have been wronged, but I'm also feeling that our council is being more divisive than inclusive by refusing to publish the words Australia Day.
Gary Smith, Redan
We all would have received a copy of Our Ballarat in our letter box today.
Firstly, how much is this costing us ratepayers to produce? Is there a digital version available as an option?
Secondly, it is great that OUR council have acknowledged Christmas along with notification of closures on page 9.
Thirdly, and sadly for most of us, January 26th next year (page 11) has only mentioned the Survival Day Ceremony and not Australia Day.
We believe that we should be working towards a day that can be celebrated by all people that are proud to identify as Australians, regardless of their culture or background.
The way Ballarat Council are interfering in how we celebrate our national day (a federal government decision) is, in our opinion, creating a them-and-us mentality in our community and is divisive.
We should be aiming towards being able to celebrate as proud, one and unified.
Show some better leadership Ballarat Council and let the past heal so as we can all move forward together. Constantly opening old wounds is not the way this will be achieved.
Bruce Crawford, Ballarat.
With the festive season on us, bring out the no junk mail signs, and decorate your letterbox.
Re-gift the crap you were given last year, by from op-shops, and pass heirlooms onto the younger generations.
Shop local, buy from independent retailers, buy from weekend/ twilight markets and support indie artists. Generic gifts, bottles of wine should be bought from the cellar door (local), and chocolate is cheaper in blocks than in gift-packs with a novelty mug (made in China).
Don't give cash, and complain about what it is spent on.
Downloads count as gifts, which don't require manufacturing, packaging (additional manufacturing), posting (delayed deliveries) and transportation (added fuel costs, pollution and road damage).
Don't buy wrapping paper, please DO NOT buy wrapping paper.
We have a family joke about a re-used gift bag, and if you must wrap, use newspaper or catalogues.
Bernard Quince, Lucas.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.