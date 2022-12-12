A popular Ballan rat-run is getting a half-million dollar makeover.
Steiglitz Street - behind the town's supermarket - is getting resurfaced and the entire block recoated in bitumen from kerb to kerb.
With just a narrow strip of bitumen down the middle of the wide street, suburbanites living on the rural-grade road will no longer have to dodge rutted mud and explain what 'mowing the road' is about.
The street is used by all traffic into Ballan's sole supermarket - including large delivery trucks - as well as the nearby senior citizens club, men's shed and community house and mechanics hall.
Steiglitz and Simpson streets also run parallel to the main street and are popular routes to get around multiple speed humps which also act as pedestrian crossings.
Moorabool Council has confirmed the $436,000 project would see the forgotten road fully sealed between Fisken and Cowie streets.
The project will also see more car park spaces created on the north side of the rapidly-filling street.
Residents estimated traffic had increased at least five-fold since IGA opened at its new site in 2007.
The Steiglitz Street block has since gained a footpath, bus stop and multiple units.
Moorabool Council has also given the thumbs up to a childcare centre and doctors surgery in the block.
A report to Wednesday's council meeting said a tender had been awarded for the project but had been delayed until at least February due to a shortage of concrete pipe products.
It said the new surface should be finished by April.
The project is one of Moorabool's biggest 2022-23 road projects - behind the rehabilitation of Albert Street Darley ($576,000) and repairs to Yendon-Egerton Road ($507,000).
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
