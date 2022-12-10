Ballarat residents say the future of the region's waste management is futile if drastic action in the recycling sphere is not taken soon.
While the City of Ballarat has outlined a project to create a materials recovery facility as part of their Circular Economy Precinct, which will receive and sort recyclables such as paper and glass and repurpose them in the region, community members say this is inadequate.
Ballarat East woman Danielle Francis, 42, says the estimated $26 million for the scheme could be better spent elsewhere.
Having only moved to the city six weeks ago from Melbourne she said she was wary the facility proposed by the City of Ballarat could become a harbour for waste like the ones she saw back home.
"I think rather than spending money on a facility which could potentially see a backlog of recyclable items being stored there I think more needs to be spent on businesses that can actually do something with those recyclables," Ms Francis said.
"It'd be heartbreaking if the recycling plant became a storage facility."
On Friday it was reported across several media outlets 3000 tonnes of soft plastic waste were being stored in soft plastic recycling company REDcycle's warehouses across north and western Melbourne.
In early November, the business placed a temporary halt in their soft recycling processes.
Buninyong resident Megan Holman, 51, said the council needed to publice their recycling efforts on a more regular basis and across a wider range of platforms.
"One of the problems is there is not enough information about recycling and where things have to go," Ms Holman said.
"It'd be nice if they could put that in a pamphlet form when they give out the tip vouchers and that can be even done once or twice a year.
"It'd be nice as well at least for projects by the council for them to give deadlines as to where they're at so we can keep them accountable."
She did however support the council's push for a larger recycling plant.
City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said the council is continuing to work with the state government to assess the feasibility of a Circular Economy Precinct which would include the materials recovery facility.
The council's community survey on their waste management processes, which has suggested a separate glass recycling bin, will close on December 18.
Ms Francis said she would not mind having multiple bins to recycle with.
"If they are more specific that would be great I just want them to be recycled and repurposed usefully rather than going into landfill," she said.
A coin deposit scheme similar to the one in South Australia which sees drink packaging made from recyclable materials such as glass and paper will be implemented in Victoria by 2023.
South Australia began the initiative in 1977.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
