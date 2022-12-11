If only the walls of 203 Dana Street could talk, they would have a story to tell.
Historian Phil Roberts has been working to re-tell some of these stories after the Ballaarat Club asked him to write about their 150 year history.
This will be Mr Roberts 21st historical book, an endeavour he "sort of fell into" while teaching at Ballarat High School.
Since putting together the school's history he has continued to write on a number of different topics including the Ballarat Agricultural Pastoral Society, the Mechanic's Institute and Haymes Paint.
While he was asked to research the people that kept the long standing organisation together along the way he traced the trends and historical events of the time to complete his story.
Mr Roberts' research started in the annual reports of the club, one for each year up until the 2000s.
"They get you going, then you need to go to newspapers for the time for the event," he said.
Mr Roberts said he then spent time tracking down families and contacting people to see what they knew and could add to the research.
While more information is now available in the past 20 years, Mr Roberts said he was not certain historical research would become easier with the fast amount of information available.
"In the last 20 years, documents haven't been kept in the same way," he said
"Trying to find even recent information becomes a challenge."
"It is an advantage of having books like this written that in future, they will be something to go back to that's solid."
Mr Roberts said the function of the club has not changed much over the past 150 years, despite its purpose not being written down until 1994.
"It was assumed everyone knew the purpose of the gentlemen's club," he said.
It has continued to be a place to gather and socialise without the obligation of community service, however the membership looks very different compared to the days in the Craig's Hotel.
"It was very selective when it started, it was all male," Mr Roberts said.
"But it was mainly wealthy people, you would have had solicitors, bankers, landowners and military personnel.
"Even dentists were excluded because they work with their hands."
The exclusivity of the club changes over the time. Now about one-fifth of the members are women.
This books outlines the lives of interesting presidents, including Angus Greenfield businessman, president and trustee as well as Australian champion cyclist and football player in Geelong.
Mr Roberts said he enjoyed learning about the historical context surrounding the trends and changes at the Ballaarat Club.
"When you research a topic like this, you have to find out about what's happening elsewhere, not just in Ballarat," he said.
"They originated in England ... they went back to the 1700s, so quite an ancient way of doing things."
After years of research about his home, Mr Roberts said he is still enjoying the process of recording the community's history.
"Every [book] you research is intriguing and you meet a whole group of new people," he said.
"I would say I enjoy the research... [it is] certainly a very enjoyable occupation."
Despite this, 2023 should be a quieter year for Mr Roberts.
"I am having a break," he said. "It's very time consuming when you're doing the research, it's quite detailed."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
