A much-loved ceremony to reflect on the loss of a child will be held in the lead up to Christmas.
Ballarat Cemeteries will hold its annual Ceremony of Remembrance for families and friends who have lost a child, grandchild or friend of any age.
The event is a way for the community to gather together to remember them and support each other.
Ballarat Cemetery Trust chief executive officer Annie De Jong said Christmas was often a difficult time for people who had lost a child of any age.
"There's been these gorgeous little ceremonies for people who have lost a baby or a child, just to spend some time remembering and sharing that loss with others," Ms De Jong said.
"It's an opportunity for people to gather, share, talk, think about the people who are no longer physically with us. It is focused on children but we do get lots of different people come to remember somebody who is not going to be with them at Christmas.
"It's a beautiful little ceremony where we remember them."
Anyone who has lost a loved one who is in the care of the cemetery or at an alternative location is welcome to attend the ceremony .
This year's program will feature poetry readings by representatives from a number of partner organisations, music from 'Cat and Clint' and seed card plantings.
"We plant some seeds in the garden to grow some plants in memory of them and we do that at various places in the cemetery," Ms De Jong said.
"I think it's an opportunity for like-people to get together to remember people they have lost. It's just a time of reflection."
The Ballarat Bereavement Support Network ran the event for almost 20 years before handing it over to the Ballarat Cemetery two years ago.
Between 200 and 300 people have attended the event over past years.
Volunteers will decorate the cemetery's children and babies area over the weekend in preparation for the ceremony.
Christmas decorations will be available for people to put on a memorial if they wish.
The 30-minute ceremony will take place at the Ballarat New Cemetery on Monday, December 12 from 6pm on the lawn area near the Norman Street entrance.
