BROWN Hill is just a decent day of batting away from toppling one of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI powerhouses in Wendouree after a terrific bowling performance on day on of its clash with Wendouree.
Skipper Tom Bourke-Finn led the way with five wickets, including both openers Cole Roscholler and Tristan Maple before the Red Caps had even thought about getting their batting together.
For Roscholler, it was a case of chocolates to boiled lollies. Fresh off his match-winning knock of 144 in the previous round against Naps-Sebas, he followed that of Australian batting star Steve Smith, out for a duck this time around.
Maple didn't have any luck either, trapped by Bourke-Finn for just 1 as Wendouree slumped to 2-4.
A rescue mission was needed and Ryan Simmonds and Liam Brady steadied for the Red Caps with an 84-run third-wicket stand, but when Dean Romeril had Simmonds caught for 37, the wheels fell off the Wendouree batting.
The loss of Brady soon after exposed the middle-order and it was Bourke-Finn who took full control ripping the heart out of the batting line-up to finish with 5-29 as Wendouree succumbed for just 147.
However the Brown Hill will have some sleepless nights this week, with both openers back in the pavilion, Brown Hill heading to stumps at 2-32 with a win in its grasp, but for from certain.
In other matches, Thomas Le Lievre has continued his outstanding run of form, top-scoring with 80 for Mount Clear as it batted its way to a strong 271 against East Ballarat.
Le Lievre was given great support from opener Matt Goonan who made 56 as the top-order set-up the big first-innings score.
Lewis Hodgins and Haydon Walters each toiled hard finishign with identical figures of 3-54, but it looks a big chase ahead for East next week.
Golden Point can thank its tail for putting it into a strong position against Ballarat-Redan after the Two Swords looked on top early.
It was a nearly day for the Pointees, but it could have ended up in disaster had it not been for a 52-run 10th wicket partnership between Andrew Warrick (32) and Leo Turnbull-Gent (22no).
The pair took the score from 9-174 to 236 with the last wicket going down in the last over of the day.
Earlier, plenty of players had got starts, but no-one could go on to make the big score. All-rounder Lucas Pegg to scored with 41 while three others made scores in the 30s.
The Ballarat-Redan bowlers were solid, with both David Carton and Jayden Hayes each snaring three wickets.
Mount Clear 271 (TL Le Lievre 80, MD Goonan 56, JM Smith 37, Z Maple 35, L Hodgins-3-54, H Walters 3-54, A Eddy 2-19, J Brown 2-63) v East Ballarat (yet to bat)
Wendouree 147 (L Brady 43, R Simmonds 37, T Bourke-Finn 5-29, S Fernando 1-16, D Romeril 1-22, F Hunt 1-45) v Brown Hill 2-32 (R Knowles 20, R Simmonds 1-7, T Batters 1-17)
Golden Point 236 (L Pegg 41, A Falkner 38, J White 34, A Warrick 32, L Turnbull-Gent 22, J Hayes 3-44, DA Carton 3-46, M Aikman 2-48) v Ballarat-Redan (yet to bat)
