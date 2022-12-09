When Ballarat's Julia Antonetti made a career change into the tourism industry one year ago, she never expected to be receiving applause from hundreds on stage at Melbourne's swankest new convention hall.
The 26-year-old project officer with Ballarat Regional Tourism won top honours at 2022's Victorian Tourism Industry Council awards, taking out the Young Achievers Award.
The award ceremony, held on December 1, brought together the best of the state's tourism sector to recognise industry innovation and the hard work poured in promoting the state throughout the year.
For Ms Antonetti, the win, and the speech afterwards, came as a complete surprise.
"In the whole state of Victoria, I thought it was a long shot, so it came as a complete surprise," she said.
"When I got my award I was freaking out because I did not expect to win."
Ms Antonetti first studied Commerce and Accounting at university, and worked as an accountant for years after graduation before the shift into tourism.
To support her studies, Ms Antonetti worked in the hospitality industry, something which would later grow into a passion she took with her into full-time work.
To this day Ms Antonetti will still fit a hospitality shift or two into her weekly schedule, something she said kept her grounded.
"It doesn't feel like work for me. I really like interacting with people, and helping people have great experiences," she said.
She received the award largely off-the-back of recognition for a project called HospoHeroes, which she developed from business concerns about post-COVID staff numbers.
The program saw 130 Ballarat hospitality workers given the opportunity to learn new skills from local hospitality leaders - with Aunty Jacks teaching a beer course and 18th Amendment teaching cocktails, among others.
"The idea behind it was that it was industry, so you are not just getting an expert in wine or beer, this is about the delivery and visitor experience," she said.
"You are both upskilling the staff with their skill set, but also business owners with training and delivery. We are keeping the funding within the region. It is just a really beautiful circle."
She encouraged other young people to embrace the variety of directions post-university life offered their careers.
"I would encourage more people to look at their degree as a stepping stone. It prepares you for anything. It is foundational knowledge," she said.
"It also goes to show for young people in the industry, you never know where the industry will take you. I started off as a dishie at Mitchell Harris with years ago."
The Ballarat Heritage Festival, which celebrates Ballarat's unique heritage and cultural assets, was also awarded Bronze at the awards ceremony, and Kryal Castle was a finalist in the Tourist Attraction Category.
