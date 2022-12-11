The City of Ballarat's Summer Sundays is back again in January with a stellar line up to pique the fancy of even the most hard to please.
With genres to include alternative folk rock, to indie pop and even psychedelia there really is something for everyone.
Fully supported by the council, Summer Sundays will this year feature an impressive range of local musicians, emerging artists, and household names.
More than half of the performers in the event will hail from Ballarat, delivering on the city's Creative City Strategy, and the Ballarat Event Strategy.
Cassells, Pyrex and Chimpanzee are just some of the names who will take stage during the four big days.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said Summer Sunday would be a fantastic way to start the new year.
"What better way is there to kick back on a Sunday afternoon in summer than to indulge in some brilliant entertainment in your own backyard?" Cr Hudson said.
"As a Council, we are extremely supportive of live music and the creative industry and the latest Creative City Report Card shows how much the sector is booming in Ballarat.
"It's going to be another terrific display of entertainment and the best part is, it's absolutely free."
Summer Sundays will run on January eight, 15, 22 and 29 at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
