Vintage fashion and heritage bicycles make new community event

By Chris Pedler
December 10 2022 - 11:00am
Liana Skewes and Coire Sneddon add pedal power to the tweed ride in the 2021 Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture by Kate Healy

Vintage fashion and heritage bicycles with Ballarat flair are set to make for a new community event.

