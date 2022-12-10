Vintage fashion and heritage bicycles with Ballarat flair are set to make for a new community event.
Liana Skewes founded the Ballarat Tweed Ride in 2012 with seven riders.
This year, 140 people took part in the event and the plan is to expand into a Bendigo sister event.
Ms Skewes said the tweed rides usually began with people admiring each other's bikes before going on a leisurely ride.
"It's about social cycling and timeless style," she said.
"It's a very particular vignette of fashion. People wear everything from Victorian Era outfits. We have also seen fashion from the 1950s or even the 1970s but it is mostly turn of the century.
"We accept any bikes. The last tweed ride in Ballarat had people hiring E-Scooters as well as people with older bikes like penny farthings.
"It's an opportunity for people with pieces of Australian cycling history to show them off."
Tweed rides have been established in the United States, Canada and a number of European countries.
