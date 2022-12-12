The Courier
Ballarat medical educator named Rural Doctors Association president

Chris Pedler
Melanie Whelan
By Chris Pedler, and Melanie Whelan
December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Passionate rural health general practitioner and new Rural Doctors Association of Victoria president Dr Dan Wilson says regional doctors were not adequately supported. Picture by Adam Trafford

DEAKIN University Ballarat medical educator and Maryborough-based doctor Dan Wilson has been named the new president of the Rural Doctors Association of Victoria.

Chris Pedler

Melanie Whelan

