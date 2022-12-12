DEAKIN University Ballarat medical educator and Maryborough-based doctor Dan Wilson has been named the new president of the Rural Doctors Association of Victoria.
Dr Wilson said he was eager to continue working to improving the health of Victorians by improving work quality and experiences of rural doctors.
"I am looking forward to working toward better health outcomes for rural Victorians by building a thriving rural medical workforce, ensuring comprehensive care is available in-community, and rural medical services are supported and expanded," he said.
Dr Wilson said the Victorian Government must reduce pressure on metro health services by calling on the government to build a strong rural health care network.
"Rural hospitals can provide a high standard of care across emergency, birthing, mental health and minor surgeries," he said.
"The move to reduce these services not only results in rural patients having to travel to large regional or metro hospitals to access care - increasing the pressure on these already stretched facilities - but also put patients at risk, in particular when emergency services are moved to telehealth only care.
"A critical emergency presentation requires the attendance of a real-life rural doctor. Patient's lives are on the line and there is only so much that can be done via a video link."
Dr Wilson said there needed to be more funding for Urgent Care Centres that are placing emergency departments in rural areas.
"For the most they are still not funded, resulting in rural Victorians having to pay for emergency medical care which is free in larger centres," Dr Wilson said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Working as a rural generalist in training and has advanced skills in obstetrics, Dr Wilson has been a RDAV board for the past four years and has served as vice president.
Dr Wilson previously told The Courier he had done the "Melbourne thing", studying and starting work in a large city. His time with Ballarat Health Services as a junior doctor confirmed Dr Wilson's passion for rural and regional medicine.
Hailing from Kempsey, a town about the size of Ararat, near Port Macquarie on the New South Wales mid-north coast. He was always keen to return to regional health.
"Despite the extensive skill set maintained by rural doctors, they are not adequately supported," he said.
"Doctors in rural areas are not being fairly remunerated for after-hours work and this is resulting in a reduction of services and a shortage of doctors. RDAV will continue to advocate for state-wide contracts for GPs providing services at rural hospitals, such as are available for salaried hospital doctors.
"This would go a long way in attracting more junior doctors into rural practice, as it would remove the current uncertainty around their potential terms and conditions, as well as enable them to retain the entitlements, such as professional development leave, that medical trainee doctors can access in salaried jobs."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.