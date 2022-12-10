The Courier
Opinion

This is just the beginning of bright possibilities

December 11 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Milk Supplies Ballarat site manager Shaun Bourke, left, said Mr McCann provided him with invaluable insight. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

THIS is not the end of the story when year 12 scores come in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.