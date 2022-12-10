This is just the beginning of bright possibilities

THIS is not the end of the story when year 12 scores come in.
It can be hard among the hype capping off an intense study period, and even the media attention that comes with it, to fully grasp the future is more than a score. The countdown is getting to the pointy end for the classes of 2022 across Ballarat, who learn their results on Monday.
But this does not mean they learn their fate entirely. This is, as Australian Catholic University Ballarat dean Bridget Aitchison puts it, the start of many different pathways to achieve a goal.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all a sharp lesson in pivoting and thinking bigger about how we do thing.
It is almost an understatement to say our year 12s have been greatly impacted with two years in and out of home learning before their final schooling year still interrupted by the virus.
Professor Aitchison urges parents and students to be positive, no matter what happens, when results are revealed.
We continue to see the deep ripple effects the pandemic has made on young people's mental health. More graduates are opting for extra time off before starting tertiary studies - or even contemplating whether to start further study.
But the class of 2022, just like the two classes before, have been taught an unprecedented lesson in resilience. There may be disappointment. What happens next matters because you never truly know where other options might lead.
Just look to Warrenheip's Malcolm McCann. He retires later this week after 54 years delivering milk.
McCann, featured in The Courier today, said this job was never his first choice. He wanted to be an interstate truck driver but an unexpected "nudge" from his father led to a career in which McCann found fulfillment connecting with people.
The Courier wishes all the best to the students, their teachers and families in completing year 12.
There is always plenty to celebrate - now more than ever - in what has been accomplished. This is a time of great possibility and beginnings.
