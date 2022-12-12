Federation TAFE apprentice Alexis Saville is going from strength to strength in the kitchen.
The student, studying a certificate III in commercial cookery, was named Apprentice of the Year at the prestigious 2022 Golden Plate Awards last week.
"I still can't believe it. I'm really happy to be able to use all the knowledge everyone has taught me along the way," Ms Saville said.
"I want to continue cheffing in the future. This award will give me a real boost of credibility. If I decide to start my own business, I'll have this under my own belt."
Ms Saville is undertaking her apprenticeship at Daylesford's celebrated contemporary Japanese restaurant, Kadota, which took out the overall prize, the Golden Plate Culinary Award.
Another Federation TAFE apprentice, Peter Dawson, was highly commended in the same category as Ms Saville. He is completing his apprenticeship at Buninyong's The Shared Table in Buninyong under chef Dianne Ray.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Saville and Mr Dawson are third year apprentices under the supervision of teacher Murray Lewis.
"They both work so hard. Their attention to detail is excellent. Alexis is working in a two-hatted restaurant which is just top notch and very demanding and she does well under pressure," Mr Lewis said.
"I had the pleasure of teaching Peter during his VETIS times, and again during his third year. He is a diligent and talented cook who works hard and shows maturity beyond his years.
"To have two out of that same commercial cookery cohort be nominated, and then to have them place first and second is such a good result. Federation TAFE continues to attract high quality students."
Ms Saville began her culinary career as a Vocational Education and Training Delivered to Secondary Students student at Daylesford Secondary College.
She started her apprenticeship at Beppe Kitchen and Bar before transferring to Kadota earlier in 2022. She is working under the supervision of chef Aaron Schembri where she is going from strength to strength in the kitchen and displaying skills beyond her years.
"I'm grateful to Aaron, and Murray at Federation TAFE, and the others who have helped me get here," Ms Saville said.
The Golden Plate Awards, now in its 20th year, showcase and celebrate the best of the regional Victorian hospitality industry.
The awards were announced in front of a crowd of hundreds at a gala dinner at Geelong venue, 1915, on December 5.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.