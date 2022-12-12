The Courier
Community

Ballarat Toyworld's final push for donations for Christmas appeal

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
The Ballarat Foundation donor engagement co-ordinator Sandi Murphy, left, with Toyworld store manager Janene Boadle. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Toyworld has been supporting the city's most important Christmas appeal for the past 15 years.

