Ballarat Toyworld has been supporting the city's most important Christmas appeal for the past 15 years.
A large upside-down Christmas tree is the focal point inside the Howitt Street store in Wendouree, where people can drop off toys in aid of the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
The Ballarat Foundation's appeal, in partnership with 3BA, was launched at the start of November to raise funds to help Ballarat people experiencing hardship at Christmas.
Ballarat Toyworld owner Janene Boadle said the toy donations had been slower than usual but more people had been donating as of last week.
The donated toys under the Christmas tree have been collected twice but there is a final push for more before the appeal ends on December 16.
Ms Boadle encouraged people to donate this week to make Christmas happier for those in need.
"It's good to be giving back to the community and it gives a chance for people to come in and do something. It's not just buying from here, they are bringing toys in from anywhere," Ms Boadle said.
"No kids should go without."
Ms Boadle said there were regular people who dropped off their donations to Toyworld every year.
She said there was a need for toys aimed at the eight to 12-year age group.
This is the first year the appeal, now in its 43rd year, has transitioned into The Ballarat Foundation's stewardship.
All money raised during the appeal directly supports Ballarat residents via the four charity organisations, St Vincent de Paul, Uniting Ballarat, Anglicare and the Salvation Army.
Donations - including toys, non-perishable food and sanitary items - can be dropped off at Haymes Paint Shop, Creswick Road; Ballarat Toyworld, Howitt Street; Jellis Craig, Sturt Street, I Love this shop, Smythe's Road and St Patrick's Cathedral, Lyons Street.
Ballarat venue Hop Temple is donating funds to the appeal via its music bingo.
For more information about donating to the appeal, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au.
