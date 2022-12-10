The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant boasts an incredibly close division one ladder as the competition heads into round 10 action on Tuesday.
At the halfway point of the season, just one win separates third and seventh place in the standings.
Tuesday's match-ups are set to cause some chaos among those fighting it out for a spot in the top four.
Matches will be played at Midlands, Clunes, Sebastopol, Creswick and Buninyong on Tuesday.
Back-to-back wins has Sebastopol suddenly in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant finals conversation ahead of a round 10 date with Victoria.
The on-the-rise side became the first team to defeat City Oval in round 10, which followed an impressive triumph over Midlands a week earlier.
The upset victories over two sides in finals contention now see Sebastopol just one win shy of Victoria in third place.
It makes Tuesday's match-up all the more important.
Victoria also heads into the round 10 on a two-win streak with wins over Creswick and Clunes.
A win would see the third-placed side remain third, with second-placed City Oval boasting a 28-point gap on the ladder.
Sebastopol hosts Victoria at Sebastopol Bowling Club at 10am, Tuesday.
City Oval suffered its first defeat of the 2022-23 season in round nine, falling to an on-the-up Sebastopol.
With the loss, City Oval conceded top spot to BMS, a place last year's premiers will be eager to reclaim.
They go head-to-head with a Midlands side that will be eager to return to the winner's list.
Midlands has not recorded a win since round seven, and will need to challenge City Oval on Tuesday if it wants to remain in the top four.
It will be a mouth-watering top four clash.
The competition's new ladder-leaders, BMS, visit Buninyong for a date with a motivated side sitting just one point outside the top four.
Buninyong will be hoping to improve on its round one performance against BMS, in which it failed to claim a rink in a 67 (16) to 42 (0) defeat.
The fifth-placed side comes into Tuesday's fixture following an impressive win over finals contenders Midlands.
It was their fifth win of the season and one that kept the battle for the top four as contested as ever.
After a hot start to the season Central Wendouree now finds itself fighting to stay in the finals picture ahead of a date with Creswick.
Central Wendouree sits sixth after winning two of its past three match-ups, while ninth-placed Creswick has not tasted victory since round five against Buninyong.
It was a 59 (14) to 51 (2) triumph for Central Wendouree over Creswick in round one, the first of its two wins to open the season which saw it briefly sit first.
Central Wendouree now sits nine points outside the top four.
Clunes and Webbcona are two sides that have found it tough to string together wins this BHBR season, with a combined total of just five wins at the halfway point.
Webbcona's last triumph came in round eight, a clean sweep against Buninyong while Clunes has not won since round five.
Clunes, which has two wins this season, won the first match-up between the two sides in round one, defeating Webbcona 69 (14) to 49 (2).
A win for Webbcona could see it rise off the bottom of the ladder.
