Tight battles headline Tuesday's bowls action | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek Pennant Round 10 Preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:45am, first published December 10 2022 - 1:00pm
Geoff Allan of BMS in his side's round seven win over Victoria. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant boasts an incredibly close division one ladder as the competition heads into round 10 action on Tuesday.

