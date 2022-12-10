The Courier

One charged - and one yet to be found - after Creswick attack

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 10 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 1:28pm
Detectives investigate assault north of Ballarat

Ballarat CIU detectives have charged a man after an assault in Creswick early Saturday.

Local News

