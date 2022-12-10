Detectives investigate assault north of Ballarat

Ballarat CIU detectives have charged a man after an assault in Creswick early Saturday.
Police have been told two men were injured during an altercation with two other men on Reed Street about 1.30am.
Emergency services said a 23-year-old man and 46-year-old man - both from Creswick - were taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ambulance Victoria said the 23-year-old was treated for an upper body injury, while the 46-year-old was assessed for an upper body injury. Paramedics said both were taken to hospital in stable conditions.
Police arrested a 31-year-old Creswick man at a nearby property.
He has been charged with recklessly causing injury, criminal damage and breaching a family violence intervention order.
The man will face Ballarat Magistrate's on January 23.
Police said the second man has not been found - and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information should call contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
