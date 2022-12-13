Central Wendouree's second-consecutive win has seen it back in the mix for the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant top four after overcoming Creswick on Tuesday.
The fourth-placed side dropped just one rink in the 54 (14) to 40 (2) triumph to remain nine points shy of third-placed Midlands.
Central Wendouree leapfrogged Buninyong and Victoria, which both suffered defeats in round 10.
Victoria fell to Sebastopol 55 (0) to 64 (16) as Sebastopol continues its rapid rise up the rankings.
Suddenly, the side which once looked entirely out of finals contention now sits just two points outside the top four.
Sebastopol's impressive run has made for an incredibly contested battle for the final spots in the top four.
One of those top four sides in Midlands, did just what it needed to against the reigning premiers, dealing City Oval its second defeat for the season.
Midlands' 69 (14) to 49 (2) victory saw it rise to third place in the standings.
While Midlands impressed in its clash with a top four contender, Buninyong fell agonisingly short against ladder-leaders BMS.
The 39 (2) to 41 (14) defeat pushed Buninyong down to seventh after being just one point outside the top four heading into Tuesday.
Clunes failed to claim its third win of the BHBR season in what was a big opportunity for the last-placed side.
Instead it was Webbcona who claimed its fourth win of the year in the 61 (12) to 57 (4) outing.
Maureen Goldsmith, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 23 d Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 18
Christine Hawken, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Edward Harwood 16 lt Peter Orr, Lynette Kelson, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 20
Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 30 d Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 11
Patricia Rodda, John Young, Jenny Cameron, Mark Vorbach 24 d Loris Gullock, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 21
Anne Shields, Ronald Komisars, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 11 lt Joy Feltham, Jennifer Shepherd, Geoff Gullock, Colin Young 23
Annabella Croft, Rex Martin, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo 22 d Coral Crawford, Helen Williams, Roberts Edwards, Colin Young 17
Elaine Pitts, Chris Medwell, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 23 d Alexe Hamilton, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 20
Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 18 d Donna Leeson, David Leeson, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 13
Joan Dunn, Cec Deans, Sue Cassells, Ian Hedger 23 d Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Debbie Gorin, Alan Dennis 22
Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Gerry Flapper 9 lt Lyn Maple, Margaret O'Meara, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 24
Jai Chamberlain, Coral Burt, John Purcell, Beth Huntley 10 lt Sandra Middleton, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 22
Sigrid Glasspool, Alan Penrice, Judith Caddy, Alan Annear 21 d Meryl Holloway, Elizabeth Liston, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent 8
Margaret Sultana, Stephen Falconer, Joan Worth, Norman Hand 11 lt Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 16
Leonie Donnelly, Moon Meulan, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 15 d Lynette Bryce, Bethel Ryan, Robert Dickinson, Michael Storey 11
Yvonne Gamble, Ian McGregor, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 13 d Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 14
BMS 125 pts, +106 shots;
CITY OVAL 108, +119;
MIDLANDS 91, +41;
C/WENDOUREE 82, +61;
Sebastopol 80, -26;
Victoria 78, +16;
Buninyong 78, -15;
Webbcona 74, 21;
Creswick 46, -128;
Clunes 38, -195
