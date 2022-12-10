Invermay Bowling Club officially opened its new synthetic green after its green was damaged in the January storms.
The clubs shares its facilities with The Creswick Imperials Cricket Club, Invermay Progress Association and Ballarat Society of Model Engineers, Miniature Railway.
Invermay's three life members, Ruth Nunn, Geoff Fraser and Kitty Bulic rolled the first bowls on the new green.
President Rod McDonald said the club was thankful to local bowling clubs who came to Invermay's aid during the early bowling season.
"It was pleasing that we were able to get the new green in place within the year," Rod said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Ballarat clubs that we played in the first part of the season who allowed us to swap our earlier games while works to complete the new surface were still underway."
"Midlands Bowling Club, in particular, allowed us to practice using their greens during this period which was of great assistance to our club."
McDonald also paid tribute to the assistance provided by the City of Ballarat.
"Without their prompt attention to the situation we found ourselves in, we wouldn't be here today" he said.
"We are very hopeful that the addition of this new green, plus the wonderful facilities we have here will attract bowlers both existing and new to our club."
