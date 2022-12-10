The Courier

Invermay Bowling Club officially opened its new synthetic green after its green was damaged in the January storms.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Kitty Bulic, Ruth Nunn, Geoff Fraser rolled out the first bowls on the new Invermay Bowling Green. Picture by Lachlan Bence

