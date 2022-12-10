The Courier
Preview

AFL fixture sees number one Draft pick Cadman returning to Ballarat to face the Bulldogs

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 10 2022 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide Crows will lock horns again at Mars Stadium in 2023.

NUMBER one AFL Draft pick Aaron Cadman and fellow Greater Western Victoria Rebels teammate Hugh Bond have a chance to return home to play at Mars Stadium in their first season after the AFL released its fixture for season 2023 on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.