NUMBER one AFL Draft pick Aaron Cadman and fellow Greater Western Victoria Rebels teammate Hugh Bond have a chance to return home to play at Mars Stadium in their first season after the AFL released its fixture for season 2023 on Saturday night.
Cadman, selected at pick one by the GWS Giants and Bond, pick number 50, taken by the Adelaide Crows in last month's draft, have both been given a leg-up in their debut season with both the Giants and the Crows scheduled to play at Mars Stadium next season.
Bond's Crows will visit Ballarat for the third consecutive year in Round 10 to clash with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday May 20, while Cadman has a chance to run out onto Mars Stadium with the GWS Giants, who will be in town in Round 20 to face the Bulldogs, a date and time is still to be fixed.
It will be just the second time the Giants have played at Mars Stadium, having lost by one point to the Gold Coast Suns in 2021, in a game which was moved the Ballarat during Sydney's COVID wave of that year.
Fascinatingly, the AFL has elected for another late-season game at Mars Stadium, something which has not been seen since the Bulldogs played Port Adelaide in freezing weather in July 2018. Since then, the AFL has scheduled Mars Stadium games early in the season, except in COVID years when the ground was used as a stand-by venue.
Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said there was plenty to be excited about heading into the 2023 campaign, although he admitted to some disappointment at being left out of the Good Friday game which will next season feature North Melbourne and Carlton.
"Good Friday is a game we request to take part in every season, and we will continue to push for our involvement into the future. We think it's fair and reasonable that each year our fans get to experience a consistent annual blockbuster clash, like many other Clubs fans do," he said.
"Two strong home games in Ballarat is great for the region and we look forward to further strengthening our ties with the local community and building upon our year-long presence in Ballarat and the western Victorian corridor."
