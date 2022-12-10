Police have charged a 28-year-old from Coomoora near Daylesford with weapons and drug offences after an investigation into an alleged car theft that left an officer with facial injuries.
The man was one of three people charged after a food delivery car was allegedly stolen in Melton suburb on Friday.
Detectives said the man had been accused of possessing ammunition cartridges and a drug of dependence as well as handling stolen goods.
The Coomoora man was remanded in custody to appear in Sunshine Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The drama began at 9.25am Friday when the car was allegedly stolen from Kirkton Drive, Kurunjang.
Police tracked the car to First Avenue, Melton South - where the trio were arrested and it is alleged an officer was slashed to the face.
He later underwent surgery and has since left hospital.
A 34-year-old Bacchus Marsh man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, intentionally causing serious injury, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and car theft.
He has been remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on April 3.
Detectives from Brimbank and Melton CIU have also charged a 21-year-old Wyndham Vale woman with theft of a vehicle, fuel and possessing ammunition cartridges.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
