The Courier

Coomoora man to face court after food-delivery car theft

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 11 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Adam Trafford.

Police have charged a 28-year-old from Coomoora near Daylesford with weapons and drug offences after an investigation into an alleged car theft that left an officer with facial injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.