The Courier
Review

The Myrniong husband-and-wife team of Greg Sugars and Jess Tubbs celebrated the biggest moment of their careers winning the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship grand final.

DB
By David Brehaut
December 11 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Sugars salutes in the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship grand final at Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

The Myrniong husband-and-wife team of Greg Sugars and Jess Tubbs celebrated the biggest moment of their careers when a horse that only set foot in their stables this year won the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.