The school had its origins in 1858 in a wooden building known as the Catholic School Shed not far from its present site. It was named St Brendan's around 1900 but when the church was built in the school site and the school moved to an area behind the church, it was renamed St Mary's. In 1952 a new modern brick school building was built to replace the old wooden building and it underwent another change when the school was placed under the patronage of St Brendan's.