Two patients from separate accidents in Golden Plains and Moorabool have chosen to use private vehicles to get themselves to hospital.
Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 30s suffered lower body injuries including grazing to the hip after his car collided with a kangaroo on the Colac-Ballarat Road near Murphy's Road Napoleons.
The accident was reported at 11.57pm on Saturday night, and paramedics arrived at 1.51am.
Ambulance Victoria said the man later went to hospital in a private vehicle.
CFA volunteers from Buninyong and Napoleons were called in to help clear away debris.
Meanwhile in Moorabool, the State Emergency Service was called to help paramedics extract a hiker in her 60s with a suspected broken ankle on the Werribee Gorge Circuit Track.
The alarm was raised 3pm Saturday.
Ambulance Victoria said she was taken to an accessible area within the State Park, where she was put in an SES 4WD and taken to waiting paramedics on Pentland Hills Road.
A spokesperson said she was due to be transported to Western Health in Sunshine (50km away), but wanted to attend a hospital closer to where she lived and was transported by private vehicle.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
