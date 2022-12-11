Flynn Jamieson got in to the course of his dreams after topping the ATAR scores at Damascus College in his senior year, but it turned out it wasn't the course for him.
After graduating as dux in 2017 with a 96.8 ATAR, Mr Jamieson got in to his top preference of physiotherapy at ACU in Ballarat.
But he soon realised becoming a physiotherapist "probably wasn't the career path for me" so he reassessed his priorities and took a year off to work.
It was during that year, which involved completing an internship at a local church, that he discovered a passion for connecting with youth which led him to the Bachelor of Science/Master of Teaching course he is currently completing at Deakin University to become a qualified secondary science and maths teacher.
Mr Jamieson wants the year 12 students who will receive their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank today to recognise they are more than the number they receive, and that there are many pathways to the career that you want ... even if you don't know exactly what that is yet.
"When you get your results it seems a bit like it's a number that defines you and shapes what career path you can take. I felt a bit like that when I got my ATAR," he said.
"Going through university the way I have gone through it, going in to a course I didn't particularly enjoy at the start then changing, you realise there's so many other pathways to get to different places."
Mr Jamieson said he was fortunate to have a good score so he could get in to any course he wanted, but some of his friends had gone in to different courses, done well in their first year and been able to transition in to the course they wanted to do. Another friend skipped uni, taught himself lots of skills and is now successful in his chosen field.
"There are all sorts of different pathways you can take other than go straight to uni. Just because you got maybe not the ATAR you were looking for doesn't mean you are not intelligent or smart enough to do a certain career."
From 7am Monday, 44,173 eligible VCE students across the state will receive their ATAR with 39 students receiving the highest possible rank of 99.95.
The average for this year's cohort is 70.33.
"With their year 12 studies successfully completed, students can feel proud of their achievements and look forward to an exciting future of opportunities and pathways to realise their aspirations and ambitions," said Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre chief executive Teresa Tjia.
Most students won't have long to wait for their university offers, with VTAC releasing course offers in December for the first time since 2019. Students can change their preferences based on their ATAR until Wednesday, with most first round course offers being released on December 21.
