The Courier
Education

2017 Damascus dux Flynn Jamieson changed uni courses to follow a new dream

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:00am
Flynn Jamieson swapped courses after being dux of Damascus College in 2017

Flynn Jamieson got in to the course of his dreams after topping the ATAR scores at Damascus College in his senior year, but it turned out it wasn't the course for him.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

