The Courier

A sex offender has escaped from a correctional facility while in "post-sentence" custody in Ararat who has strong connections to Ballarat.

Updated December 11 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Police are advising people not to approach Andrew Darling and to instead call triple zero. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Local News

