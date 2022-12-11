On Wednesday night, Miranda Brockman will combine her two careers in the place that she loves when she plays cello in the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's performance of Handel's Messiah in Ballarat.
Having been a member of the MSO for 23 years, Ms Brockman returned to her original career after live performance was cancelled during COVID, completing a nursing refresher course and further study to become an oncology day nurse at Ballarat Base Hospital.
She now juggles both jobs and the concert she has been looking forward to all year is finally within reach.
"COVID obviously had a lot of incredible downsides but it gave me this extraordinary opportunity," Ms Brockman said.
Orchestra members were stood down and receiving JobKeeper during COVID when Ms Brockman answered the call for former nurses to rejoin the profession to support the healthcare system as it battled through the pandemic.
"We were in the midst of COVID, we couldn't play, but I did have another profession," she said.
While she did not feel ready to walk in to an acute hospital setting, having been a musician for more than 20 years, she took the opportunity to do a refresher program and upskill to work in the cancer unit.
"Now I do two days a week in the chemotherapy day unit, and half time in the orchestra which is one week on, one week off," she said.
Friends, colleagues and maybe even some patients will be among the audience for the traditional festive season chorale performance of Handel's Messiah at Civic Hall on Wednesday night.
"I put my hand up for it ages ago when I saw we would be playing in my town of Ballarat," she said. "I have looked forward to playing in Ballarat with my orchestra all year. It is always deeply meaningful to perform in one's own community.
I can't remember not wanting to play the cello. I started on piano and had the opportunity to play violin but I said no because I wanted to play cello- Miranda Brockman
"It somehow goes to the heart of what it is to be a musician because sharing music with people I know, love and have lived among for over three decades creates an intimacy of experience that is really precious and hard to match in other halls."
The performance of Handel's Messiah also marks the first MSO visit to Ballarat since the start of COVID, and is a homecoming for MSO principal conductor in residence Ben Northey who grew up in Ballarat and played an array of instruments while attending Ballarat High School and later Ballarat Clarendon College.
When she first took on the nursing refresher course and set about re-establishing her nursing career, Ms Brockman kept quiet on her musical career.
"At first I didn't tell anyone that I play the cello, especially as I was busy getting my nursing skills. I was worried they'd think 'why on earth is she doing it' but since then I have been very overwhelmed with the generosity of interest in it," she said.
And she is trying to set up a program in the chemotherapy unit bringing in music as "an extra dimension support" for people going through cancer treatment.
"I'm trying to bring my two hats to both places really. It's not a secret that I nurse when I'm in the orchestra either, not that my nursing skills are used, but I feel I can bring both sets of skills to both places."
Ms Brockman said patients were "a bit astonished" when they learned of her double-life, wanting to know how she manages both jobs and her journey to now.
"It opens up a connection about what music means to them, how music can tap in to this other dimension of ourselves. It's a big part of being a human being, and the therapeutic nature of music allows a way to express emotion and feeling and turning points that are beyond words."
Like Handel's Messiah is inextricably linked with Christmas, Ms Brockman said familiar music often took just a split second to "tap in to something in our heart or soul that flips us into joy or bring back emotion and memories".
Ms Brockman started playing cello as a child, having attended Melbourne Symphony Orchestra concerts with her family and falling in love with the sound of the strings.
"I was lucky enough to grow up in a big family where there was lots of music and went to MSO concerts as a child but I used to get taken home at interval," she said.
"I can't remember not wanting to play the cello. I started on piano and had the opportunity to play violin but I said no because I wanted to play cello."
She began cello lessons at 11 and was hooked.
"It was always the sound of the cello that moved me. In the end that's always the most important thing in playing, it's bringing this amazing sound out and sharing it with the people who are listening."
Her working life began in Ballarat at St John of God Hospital and after a few years her professional music life grew to a point where she had to make a decision to pursue one or the other.
"I have been nursing in Ballarat since I was 25, starting at St John and then I did district nursing in Ballarat and ran a women's health centre at St John's community health service in my 20s," she said.
"Then slowly music took over as I was lucky enough to get a job in the orchestra. I started off playing casually, filling in when someone was wick or off, then finally the moment came up when I was offered a permanent position."
Wednesday's recital, which also features the MSO Chorus and members of the Ballarat Choral Society, will also be her first experience of the renovated Civic Hall.
"I'm very excited to hear the new acoustics of what it will be like; whether it has a bit of resonance and flattens the orchestra which is good for our music."
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performs Handel's Messiah on Wednesday December 14 at 7pm at Civic Hall. Tickets available from www.hermaj.com
