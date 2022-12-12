More than 130 people have been given some early Christmas joy, thanks to a charity founded by a Ballan teenager.
Keeley's Cause held its motor rally on Sunday - attracting everything from Lamborghinis to Harley Davidsons - where 35 food hampers plus individually-chosen toys and clothing were handed out.
The act has helped 137 people - including 98 children - all of them living in families where disability is an issue.
Keeley's Cause Chief Executive Sharon Murphy said it was great to see bike enthusiasts banding together to help distribute the gifts.
"We had families come from as far as Bairnsdale to pick up their hampers," she said.
"The people with cars and motorbikes came from everywhere as well: Ocean Grove, Glen Waverley, Sunbury, Wallan - you name it."
Ballan Police, Moorabool Highway Patrol and a traffic management company helped to direct 150 bikes into Inglis Street and the Ballan supermarket carpark, which was closed off for the event.
Ms Murphy said they raised an estimated $3500 towards iPads for children with communication disabilities.
At least 350 people turned up for the rally - which is the third of its kind.
"They sold out of motor rally t-shirts and it was amazing to see everyone wearing them down the street," she said.
"They're talking about next year's rally already."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.