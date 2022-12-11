The Courier
Planning application submitted for 120-place childcare in Cardigan, near BWEZ

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 12 2022 - 8:00am
Architect drawings of a new childcare centre proposed in Cardigan

Plans have been lodged for a new two-storey childcare centre to be built at Cardigan in the Ballarat West Employment Zone.

